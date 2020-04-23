Realtors aid local Habitat home repair program

There was an immediate connection made between Carpet Capital Association of Realtors (CCAR) and Greater Dalton Habitat for Humanity upon learning more about Habitat's Hand-Up Home Repair Program.
Raven Braud, Greater Dalton Habitat for Humanity marketing director, shared how the group not only helps with new housing but also helps people and families in the local area (including Whitfield and Murray counties) who are in need of critical home repairs. This program focuses on external projects that will allow the individual to safely stay in their home. To qualify for a home repair, the applicant must own their home, be willing to partner with Habitat and make a small financial contribution to help offset the cost of materials. This repair program runs completely off of gracious donors and the work is completed by willing and able volunteers.
CCAR's Community Service Committee holds an annual silent and live auction for charity each year. The committee chose to support the Greater Dalton Habitat for Humanity's Hand-Up Home Repair Program. CCAR members and local businesses donated the auction items that raised $6,300 for the charity.
