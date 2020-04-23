Realtors benefit Boys & Girls Clubs

Carpet Capital Association of Realtors (CCAR) has had a longstanding relationship with the Boys & Girls Clubs in Whitfield and Murray counties. Once again, CCAR's Community Service Committee held a raffle to benefit these Boys & Girls Clubs. The lucky winners took home one of several themed gift baskets donated by real estate brokerages, agents and local businesses. CCAR presented the proceeds of $1,500 to Robbie Slocumb, CEO of the local Boys & Girls Clubs, where their programming is focused on the comprehensive development of their club members, with specific attention to education, health, social development, civic responsibility and arts. Front row, from left, are Mandy Hayes; Belinda Hurt (CCAR Community Service chair); Slocumb; Janice Skates; and Wendy Eaton. Back row, Craig Dunn (director of operations for the Boys & Girls Clubs) and Dave Robinson (holding Bosco).

 

