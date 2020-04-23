Realtors benefit Boys & Girls Clubs
Obituaries
Ms. Mary Margie Cox, 74, of Tunnel Hill, departed this life at her home on Tuesday evening, April 21, 2020, at her residence. She was born October 21, 1945 in Dalton, GA, a daughter of the late Barney Glenn and Mary Terrell Long. She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Anthony Cox …
Mary R. Headrick, age 92, of Dalton, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Hamilton Medical Center. She was the daughter of the late Reverend Leo S. Rhodes and Mary Jane Ford Rhodes of Cleveland, TN. Mary is survived be her daughter, Saphronia Ann Headrick of Seattle, WA. A graveside servi…
Proceeded by Annette Weaver Martin (mother), Survived by Son: Jonathan Evans, Daughter: Joan Martin (adopted by Kyle Martin), Nicholas Martin (adopted by Annette Weaver Martin). Brother: Kyle Martin. Sisters: Janis Haywood, Dominique Martin-Jennings/ Richard Jennings, Sabrina Martin
Beverly "Joann" Cox, age 67, of Dalton, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Arrangements have been entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave., Dalton; (706) 529-5371.
