Retired educators meet
- Daily Citizen-News
-
-
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Edna Ruth (Myers) Land, age 89, of Tunnel Hill, GA, passed away of natural causes on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Aurora Manor Special Care Center, Aurora, Ohio. She will be loved and missed by all who knew her. She loved to dance and be around family and friends. She was preceded in death b…
Evelyn Hill, age 90, of Dalton, GA, passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Quinton Memorial. She was preceded in death by her husband, Luke Hill; son, David Hill and daughter-in-law, Donna Hill. She is survived by her son, Lake Hill of Cohutta; daughters and sons-in-law, Marie and Dennis…
Garrett Rolen, age 18, of Dalton, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020 at his residence. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, George Wills; paternal grandfather, Ricky Locke; uncle, Trevin Wills and aunt, Shannon Rolen. He was a student at Coahulla Creek High School and The C…
Karen J. Driggans of Dalton passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020. Arrangements will be made by independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave., Dalton; (706) 529-5371.
Most Popular
Articles
- Whitfield, Dalton and other cities to vote Wednesday on more restrictive COVID-19 measures
- Shaw Industries to begin temporary, staggered plant shutdowns on Monday
- Governor's shelter-in-place order outlines new restrictions
- Murray County, Chatsworth, Eton declare state of emergency because of coronavirus
- Whitfield, Dalton to vote Wednesday on more restrictive COVID-19 measures
- Engineered Floors shutting its manufacturing plants down for 1 week
- Kemp issues statewide shelter-in-place
- Whitfield County's confirmed COVID-19 cases jump from 10 to 14
- UPDATE: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Whitfield, Murray increase
- Mohawk partners to create medical gowns; launches project with donation to Hamilton Medical Center
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.