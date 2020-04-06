Retired educators meet

Contributed photo

Dalton Whitfield Murray Retired Educators (DWMREA) recently held its meeting at Edna's Restaurant in Chatsworth. Murray County Schools Superintendent Steve Loughridge spoke to the unit concerning news from the school system, including new facilities and renovations, graduation rates and ESPLOST (Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax). From left are Pete Adams, DWMREA constitution committee chair/community service committee chair; Loughridge; Terry Phelps - DWMREA president; and Gary Cochran, DWMREA legislative chair.

