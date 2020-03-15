Ride to Remember raises funds
- Daily Citizen-News
-
-
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Mr. Jim Rich, age 73, of Dalton, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020. Jim was a loving husband and father and enjoyed fellowship with his friends. He was the owner and operator of Jim's Service Station in Chatsworth until he retired. He is preceded in death by his wife, Sheila Spivey Rich; mo…
Kathleen Watson, 68, of Dalton, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020. Arrangements are entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave., Dalton; (706) 529-5371.
Mrs. Wanda "Joyce" Phelps, 71, of Tunnel Hill, Georgia, departed this life Friday, March 13, 2020, at the local hospital. Mrs. Phelps was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee, on November 4, 1948. She was a daughter of the late Alex Graham and Jessie McGill Graham. Along with her mother and father…
Mr. Leonard Dorcy Clayton, age 84, departed this life, Friday March 13, 2020. He was born February 9, 1936 in Ellijay, GA a son of the late Frances and Julia Todd Clayton. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Maggie Evelyn Stanley Clayton, brother, Robert Clayton, sister, Sandra Cox. H…
Most Popular
Articles
- Dalton, Whitfield schools remain open while Christian Heritage closes; Dalton State suspends classes for two weeks
- Murray County teacher, student quarantined after coming into contact with coronavirus
- UPDATE: Murray schools close due to coronavirus concerns; Dalton and Whitfield remain open
- Dalton State College suspends classes for 2 weeks due to coronavirus
- UPDATE: Murray schools close due to coronavirus concerns; Dalton and Whitfield remain open
- First coronavirus-related death in Georgia reported
- Many City of Dalton services affected due to coronavirus
- Sentencing scheduled after child molestation guilty plea
- Area Arrests for March 12
- GE Appliances unveils 'home run' facility in Murray County (with video)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.