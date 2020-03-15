Ride to Remember raises funds

Contributed photo

Mountain Creek Harley-Davidson hosted the fourth annual Ride to Remember led by Tyra Stills. This year the event raised $10,244.69. Stills manages the event in memory of her father who passed away with Lewy Body dementia. Funds raised by the Ride to Remember support the Walk to End Alzheimer's which helps provide programs and services in North Georgia for those struggling to cope with Alzheimer's and other dementias such as Lewy Body. The date for the 2020 Walk to End Alzheimer's is Sept. 26 at the Burr Performing Arts Park. Register your team now at www.georgiawalk.org and choose Dalton. From left are Tom Sarchet, Stills, Dan Phillips (development manager for North Georgia Alzheimer's Association) and Andrea Sharp.