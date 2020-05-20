With the help of some staff members, a Ridgewood Health and Rehabilitation resident was able to celebrate her 70th wedding anniversary with her husband, all while social distancing.
Sara Lowery has been a Ridgewood resident for almost five years. Before COVID-19, her husband, Ed, would spend seven to nine hours each day with his bride of now 70 years.
“He would come in the morning and leave in the evening,” said Helen Ionashku, administrator. “Since we are in quarantine, Mr. Lowery has not been able to visit his sweetheart, therefore, he thought he would not be able to have any kind of celebration for their 70th anniversary.”
Mr. Lowery’s son, Kenny, emailed asking how his mom and dad could celebrate their anniversary.
Ionashku worked with Matthew Cummings, director of operations, and Lori Brown, director of Health Services, to come up with an idea. They decided to prepare a meal and set up two identical tables on each side of the glass window in the front of the facility so the couple could celebrate safely.
Ionashku brought the idea up to her staff.
“One thing led to another, and we ended up making the day a big ‘Love always wins’ day for the couple,” Ionashku said.
Mary Sue Smith, Social Services, purchased an outfit and a veil for Mrs. Lowery. Gaye McKenzie, activities coordinator, gave Mrs. Lowery a makeover.
“This was absolutely amazing!” said Kenny Lowery. “It made my day. I’ll never be able to express how much my family appreciates the efforts of the Ridgewood staff in making this happen. Seventy years is quite a milestone!”
Ionashku said she is happy that the celebration came together.
“This is a beautiful love story,” she said.
