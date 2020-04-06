Blood Assurance holds a blood drive Tuesday at Rock Bridge Community Church in Dalton from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
To schedule an appointment, go to https://donor.bloodassurance.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/123358.
All donors must bring a state-issued ID and are asked before donating to eat a good meal, drink additional water and avoid energy drinks. All donors will be pre-screened before entering the donation area during this time of critical need. All donors will be given a special Blood Assurance T-shirt.
Despite Georgia's shelter-in-place order, blood drives are considered essential.
