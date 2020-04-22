RossWoods distributes activity packets, crafts

RossWoods Adult Day Services in Dalton set up a drive-thru this week to safely distribute activity packets, crafts and resources to their participants. RossWoods is an adult day center that had to close on March 16 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and many of their participants' caregivers are struggling to take care of their loved ones at home. These changes are very difficult for a person with Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease or any cognitively impaired diagnosis. Since closure, RossWoods staff has been calling and assessing each families' needs and trying to help with whatever they may need.

