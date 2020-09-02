featured
Safe drama rehearsals at Dalton High School
- Daily Citizen-News
-
-
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Eleazar Pacheco Lopez, age 47, of Dalton, Georgia passed away Monday, August 31, 2020. Arrangements have been entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave. Dalton, GA 30721; 706-529-5371.
Most Popular
Articles
- Dalton State professor says his viral, profanity-laced tweets were 'taken out of context'
- Two charged with cruelty to children after children go to store to ask for food
- Man charged with two murders in Murray County denied bond
- Dalton woman pleads guilty to felony serious injury by vehicle
- Dalton man charged with child molestation
- Dalton man charged in Murray County with enticing a child for indecent purposes
- Engineered Floors prepares to launch luxury vinyl tile production in Dalton
- Additional unemployment benefits coming for some Georgians
- 2020 High School Football Preview: Is this the Murray County group that takes the next step?
- Whitfield County commissioners to cut property tax rate on Friday; size of the cut to be determined
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.