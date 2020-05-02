Seminario promoted at AdventHealth Murray

AdventHealth Murray is pleased to announce that Christina Seminario has been promoted to director of patient experience and operational excellence.
Seminario has been part of the AdventHealth team for more than seven years.
She has worked as a nurse in the AdventHealth Gordon medical-surgical unit, a data analyst, and most recently she served as manager of operational excellence.
"Christina has been instrumental to the success of the operational excellence and patient experience department as a manager," said Wes Fetner, assistant chief nursing officer of AdventHealth Murray. "We are excited to see her grow into this new role."
Seminario is pursuing her master's degree and enjoys trying new recipes, hiking and spending time with her family and friends.
