Smith to perform during QuaranTunes@Noon

QuaranTunes@Noon will feature the award-winning artist and songwriter Valerie Smith with a free streaming concert on Friday at noon.
According to her band's website, "Smith has developed a unique style and sound that has rocked the bluegrass world for almost two decades with a string of national and international tours, critically-acclaimed recordings and Grammy, International Bluegrass Music Association and Dove Award nominations. ... She has a staggeringly expansive range and the ability to portray an amazing array of emotion. As NPR radio host Dave Higgs has noted, 'She can be sassy, sultry, siren-like, sweet, smooth, soothing and smoldering — sometimes during the span of just one song!'"
The WoodSongs Dalton 2020 Concert Series is working with regional and national musical artists to produce QuaranTunes@Noon, a live-streaming performance via the WoodSongs Dalton Facebook page. Upcoming performances will feature Earl Brackin on April 24, Lon Eldridge on May 1, Aubrey Eisenman on May 8 and Anthony Quails on May 22. The concerts can be accessed at https://www.facebook.com/woodsongsdaltonconcerts/ at noon of those days. The concert series, now in its tenth year, has provided the north Georgia area with family-friendly music while benefiting local nonprofits.
Proceeds from the concert will benefit the DEO Clinic, a 501(c)(3) that provides medical care to low-income, uninsured individuals. Proceeds up to $1,000 will be matched by an anonymous donor. Donations to the DEO Clinic can be made online at www.deoclinic.org or mailed to the DEO Clinic at P.O. Box 814, Dalton, GA 30722.
The concert series is sponsored in part by the Dalton Convention & Visitors Bureau, Friends of WoodSongs and numerous local businesses.
