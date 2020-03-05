Sosebee honored for service as president of state chapter of FBI National Academy Associates

Veteran law enforcement officer Terry Sosebee recently ended a two-year tenure as president of the Georgia Chapter of the FBI National Academy Associates.
Sosebee, currently serving as coordinator of the Conasauga Circuit Drug Court, received a plaque "in recognition of (his) dedication, leadership and honorable service" during the state chapter's Winter Conference in Augusta in January.
"Upon entering my law enforcement career, I had a personal goal to become a graduate of the FBI NA," Sosebee said. "It has been my honor to serve the chapter during the past decade."
Sosebee has been a member of the Executive Board of the Georgia Chapter of the FBI National Academy Associates, serving four years as treasurer, then two years each as the second vice president, first vice president and chapter president.
"I now have the enviable title of being the immediate past president of the Georgia Chapter -- a title with few responsibilities," Sosebee said.
Initiated by then-FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover in the 1930s, the National Academy is a 10-week course of study in law enforcement leadership conducted at the FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia. Each quarterly session of the program includes approximately 250 officers from U.S. and international law enforcement agencies, including six to eight officers from Georgia each time.
Sosebee graduated from the 203rd Session in December 2000 and later completed a six-month FBI Executive Police Fellowship Program, where he was a task force officer assigned to the FBI's Economic Crime Section in Washington, D.C., at the Hoover Building in 2012.
Other local graduates of the FBI NA include Whitfield County Sheriff Scott Chitwood and Magistrate Tom Phillips, who are members of the Georgia association. Whitfield Deputy Jason Sullivan also graduated while employed by the Catoosa County Sheriff's Office.
Sosebee began his full-time criminal justice career with the Dalton Police Department and retired from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation in 2012.
