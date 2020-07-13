Southeast student to receive Better Business Bureau scholarship

Emily Morgan Allen of Southeast Whitfield High School has been selected to receive a Student of Integrity scholarship from the Better Business Bureau for 2020.
The Better Business Bureau Serving Southeast Tennessee and Northwest Georgia is celebrating its 60th anniversary year. It recently announced the business winners of the BBB Torch Award for Marketplace Ethics and the Student of Integrity scholarship recipients for 2020. All the business winners are from Chattanooga.
Now in the scholarship competition's 16th year, BBB achieved a milestone in the annual Student of Integrity competition, surpassing $151,000 in total scholarships. This year scholarships with the value of $1,000 each were awarded to 10 students who competed by writing an essay on “the importance of ethics in business and our community.” The competition was available to all high school seniors in the BBB service area of 21 surrounding counties in Southeast Tennessee and Northwest Georgia. Some 120 students entered the competition this year.
BBB President Jim Winsett said, “Individually, the business winners and the student winners are exemplary representatives of ethics, integrity and trust in our marketplace.”
