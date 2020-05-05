Southeast's Emily Allen receives scholarship

Georgia United Foundation is excited to name four Georgia high school seniors as recipients of their 2020 High School Scholarship Competition, including Southeast Whitfield's Emily Allen. This marks the 26th year of the scholarship program, named for the credit union's founder Vernon E. Carne and notable board members Geraldine Tilson, Dorothy Dusenberry Pirkle and Polly Hinde.
Recipients were selected based on a one-minute creative video submission describing how they will use their education to help their community, with additional consideration given to academic accomplishments and demonstrated leadership and participation in both school and community activities.
"We are honored to continue our long-standing tradition of offering scholarships to help our high school members further their education. This year's recipients showed outstanding creativity, strong academic and leadership skills, with solid plans to give back to their community," shared Georgia United President and CEO, Debbie Smith.
Allen received the Geraldine Tilson Scholarship for $7,500.
Allen attends Southeast Whitfield High School in Whitfield County and has been named senior class president of her graduating class. In addition to this noteworthy position, Allen holds the title of DECA president, AP Scholar and is a member of Key Club, National Honor Society and Raider Ambassadors Service Committee.
Logging more than 400 hours across 25 organizations, Allen volunteers with a variety of charities that serve disadvantaged children and teens, participates in fundraising activities for literacy access in local elementary schools, teaches creative-movement classes to 3-year-olds and supports food and clothing drives -- just to name a few. After obtaining a degree in public relations from the University of Georgia, Allen intends to improve her community by connecting businesses and government to create a unified fight against poverty so that citizens can live independent and productive lives.
"I am so blessed to be given this opportunity!" Allen said. " This scholarship helps me to make my interest in communicative studies a reality with a reduced financial burden on my family. I am so grateful to the Georgia United Credit Union Foundation for the honor and the community at Southeast High School for the encouragement."
Visit gucufoundation.org/scholarships to view the winning video submissions and to learn more about this year's recipients and program details.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.