Sprig and Dig Garden Club makes donation to Anna Shaw Children's Institute

To commemorate the longevity of the Sprig and Dig Garden Club, members decided to donate two planting benches and a gift certificate from Fiddleheads to the Anna Shaw Children’s Institute. The club is celebrating 50 years this year.
“It is our sincere wish that this donation will inspire these children to appreciate nature, realize the wonder and beauty of growing plants and just enjoy digging in the dirt,” said Rita Fordham, president of the club.
Fordham was the first president when the club began in February 1970, elected in her absence because she was at the hospital to give birth to her first child. There are six active charter members in the club, including Fordham, Nancy Hyatt, Sarah Maret, Brenda Patterson, Betty Sponcler and Jean Strain.
“We really appreciate the generosity of the Sprig and Dig Garden Club,” said Terri Woodruff, the institute's executive director. “The planting benches are a beautiful addition. These will provide an opportunity for our patients to do some digging and feel the texture of dirt, flower petals and succulents. Children will also get the enriched experience of watching the plants grow as they water and care for them.”
The Sprig and Dig Garden Club has supported several projects throughout its existence. Members have maintained the garden outside of the library for more than 40 years. The club has donated trees to the Tree Board, decorated the Christmas trees every year at Hamilton Medical Center, and supported the historic Huff House landscape project. The club has participated in the Dalton flower shows, the Garden Club Council and the 2006 Georgia Historic House and Garden Pilgrimage.
“Our group feels blessed to be able to make these donations and bring our love of nature to our community,” said Fordham. “We hope the children who use the planting benches will realize the joys of gardening that we enjoy and appreciate the love of nature that we wish to pass on to the next generations.”
