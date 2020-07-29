Spring Place Community Festival is Aug. 15

The 23rd annual Spring Place Community Festival is set for Saturday, Aug. 15, at the Old Spring Place Methodist Church.
A used book sale, breakfast biscuits, a bake sale, an indoor/outdoor flea market and other activities will begin at 8 a.m. Highlighting the day is the auction including artist prints, collectibles and historical memorabilia, furniture, rugs, gift cards donated by area businesses and this year even a used 2001 Subaru Outback.
The outdoor auction begins at 10 a.m.
The festival is co-sponsored by the Spring Place Ruritan Club which is celebrating 70 years of service to the community.
Ruritan photographs and memorabilia along with other artifacts from Spring Place history will be on display as well.
Proceeds from the festival will go to the Church Preservation Fund of the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society. Social distancing and other health protocols will be followed.
For more information, call (706) 695-2740 or (706) 264-3968.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.