Spring Place Elementary holds Turkey Feather Contest to benefit Murray County's Community Christmas

Contributed photo

Spring Place Elementary held its first ever Turkey Feather Contest to benefit Murray County's Community Christmas. A competition was held between classes where students purchased feathers for a quarter. Mr. Winkler's sixth-grade class won the contest with 1,975 feathers. The school raised a total of $3,000.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Trending Video

Recommended for you