Springfield named Whitfield County's Employee of the Month for May

Helping citizens exercise their privilege to vote amid the pandemic required extra attention this year. One of the ways was through expansion of absentee ballots.
Among the local workers who contributed to that process was Andrea Springfield, an election tech/absentee ballot clerk for the Whitfield County Registrar’s Office. For her positive attitude and diligent efforts, Springfield has been chosen as the Whitfield County Employee of the Month for May.
“Andrea has worked all through this trying time with a smile on her face and working very closely with the public,” her nomination form reads. “She worked every day and was eager to always help anyone at any time. She is such a positive person and has displayed her kindness to all she comes in contact with. She is an excellent employee for Whitfield County. Anyone would be honored to work with her.”
To help local residents learn more about her, Springfield took a few moments to fill out a fun questionnaire.
Time with the county: Five-and-a-half years.
Where I went to high school: Murray County High School.
My role as a county employee: To help and to serve others.
What keeps my job interesting: The public (there’s never a dull moment!).
What gives me a sense of accomplishment on the job: Knowing that our whole office works as a team. We couldn’t get the job done without each other.
The most important thing I’ve done on the job: Getting those ballots mailed out and making the voter’s experience as easy as possible.
Where I grew up: Chatsworth.
Family: Spouse Craig Springfield, children Jonparker and Kimber.
After work, I enjoy: Spending time with family.
Hobbies: Anything outdoors, listening to music, shopping.
Favorite TV show: "The Beverly Hillbillies."
Favorite movie: "Sweet Home Alabama."
Favorite actress: Reese Witherspoon.
Favorite sport/team: Go Dawgs!
Favorite meal: I like them all.
Favorite singer: Miranda Lambert.
Favorite Whitfield County restaurants: Oakwood, Ice Castle.
Favorite Whitfield County event: Miracle League events.
I’m most proud of: My husband and children.
Cats or dogs? Dogs.
Cake or pie? Pie.
Cornbread or roll? Both.
Favorite car: 4Runner.
Host or be hosted? Host.
Early riser or sleep-in? Early riser.
Favorite vacation ever: My honeymoon cruise to Alaska.
Best teacher I ever had and why: My fourth-grade teacher Vickie Reed. She took us on the most field trips! We even went to the Okefenokee Swamp on an overnight trip.
If I’ve learned one thing in life, it’s: You only live once. Give it all or nothing. Worry less and pray more. Be kind.
Who has had the most impact on my life: My family.
What’s left on my bucket list: Visiting out west.
If I could have been in any profession of my choosing, I would have been a: Teacher.
If I could have two wishes, they would be: For my family to be debt-free. To send my husband and son on a nice hunting trip.
You’d be surprised to learn that I: Play several different instruments.
The best advice I ever got: It’s not what others do for you but what you can do for them.
Anything else you’d like to say: It’s truly an honor, and I am so humbled by being chosen for Employee of the Month. Thanks so very much.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.