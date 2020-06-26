Stancill awarded Ray N. Taylor Memorial Scholarship

Textile Rubber & Chemical Co. in Dalton has awarded this year's Ray N. Taylor Memorial Scholarship to Kinleigh Stancill. She is a recent graduate of Northwest Whitfield High School and plans to attend Reinhardt University in Waleska majoring in business with an emphasis on journalism and communications.
Stancill is the daughter of Keith and Kerri Stancill, the sister of Kaylor and Kamryn and the granddaughter of Ron Crick and the late Patricia Crick, Sheila Stancill and the late James Stancill. Kerri Stancill has been with Textile Rubber & Chemical Co. for 26 years.
Kinleigh is the seventh recipient of the Taylor Scholarship, which was established in 2013 in memory of Ray Taylor, a longtime president and close friend to company founder and chairman, Harvey Howalt. Textile Rubber & Chemical Co. awards the Taylor Scholarship each year to a deserving child of one of its employees. The full scholarship pays four years of college tuition, room and board within the University of Georgia system, or an amount equivalent for out-of-state recipients.
