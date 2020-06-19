Summer camps offered at the Creative Arts Guild

Need some healthy activities to help offset all that screen time the kids are getting these days? The Creative Arts Guild has reopened and is offering summer day camps for ages 5 through 14.
Led by Guild art Instructors, these sessions are designed to combine fun and learning by exploring a variety of media and techniques. To register, visit http://www.creativeartsguild.org/visual-arts/classes-workshops. In order to ensure the health and safety of staff and participants, current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention precautions will be strictly observed.
• Art in Nature: July 6-9. Ages 5-9 meet from 9 a.m. to noon. Ages 10-14 meet from 1 to 4 p.m.
Art in Nature campers will explore their natural surroundings and experiment with art, using both found objects in nature and repurposed items. Guided by Melissa Herz, the campers will spend their time learning new skills and creating a collection of artworks inspired by their observations of the world around them.
• Painting Puppies and Collaging Kitties: July 13-16. Ages 5-9 meet from 9 a.m. to noon. Ages 10-14 meet from 1 to 4 p.m.
Each day, a special animal friend will visit the class from the Animal Hospital of Whitfield County. Campers will enjoy a lesson about the visiting animal led by veterinary staff before creating a work of art inspired by their friend of the day. An art piece from each camper will be selected to be made into a print to hang in the lobby of the Animal Hospital of Whitfield County.
• “My Kid Could Do That!”: July 20-23. For ages 5-9, 9 a.m. to noon.
Taught by Guild Gallery Director Savannah Thomas, this camp will explore art through the lens of line, color, pattern and texture. The child will have fun creating stimulating work with a variety of materials and media while learning about abstract expressionism, pop art and folk art.
• Adventures in Art: July 20-23. For ages 9-14, 1 to 4 p.m.
Join Paula Plott Gregg for this adventure-filled camp as campers explore and challenge themselves with new techniques. The artists will have fun — and get a little messy — as they embark on creative projects using clay, collage, wood and mixed media to make their own artwork.
• Out of This World Art: July 27-30. Ages 5-9 meet from 9 a.m. to noon. Ages 10-14 meet from 1 to 4 p.m.
Campers will delve into space and learn more about the universe while combining art, science and lots of imagination.
All camps are $160 a week and include supplies; a 10% discount is offered for siblings or enrollment in multiple weeks. Please call to register and receive a discount. Contact Savannah Thomas at (706) 279-3129.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.