Toilet training is topic for Anna Shaw Children's Institute family class

The Anna Shaw Children's Institute (ASCI), 1201 Burleyson Road, holds a family support class on Tuesday, June 2, at 6 p.m. in the Southern Magnolia Rooms on first floor of the facility. ASCI follows social and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
Dr. Nancy Carnevale, medical director, and Elizabeth Gregory, board-certified behavioral analyst, will provide a presentation on toilet training.
This class is part of ASCI's CHAMP series. CHAMP stands for Classes to Help, Advise and Motivate Parents. The CHAMP series is open to families of children of any age.
Register by calling (706) 226-8911. Space is limited. Limited childcare for children 12 and under will be available.
Participants are encouraged to park in the lower lot since the upper doors will be locked by 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.