Top fundraisers

Contributed photo

Beaverdale Elementary School participated in the fundraiser Kids Heart Challenge (formerly Jump Rope for Heart), raising $3,902. Top fundraisers, from left, were Ben Eubanks ($236.64), Ryker Cooper ($292.86), Lane Farmer ($359.96), Hadley Fisher ($550.21) and Jackson Scott ($200.59).

