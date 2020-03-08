Top fundraisers
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Mrs. Betty Lumpkin, 95, of Dalton, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020. Survivors and arrangements will be announced by Love Funeral Home, 706-278-3313.
Lynn Turner, age 88, of Dalton, passed away Friday March 6, 2020, at Memorial Hospital. He is preceded in death by his wife, Thelma Jane Turner; and his sister, Francis Gillian. He is survived by his son, Mark Turner of Ringgold; grandchild, Vann Lucas Turner. The family will receive friends…
Raymond Russell Ramsey Jr., age 83, of Rocky Face, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2020, at his home. Mr. Ramsey was a graduate of West Point Military Academy and he retired from the United States Army with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. He was preceded in death by his son, Bruce Eric Ramse…
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATED: Officials: 2 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Georgia
- Woman sentenced to 12 years in prison for voluntary manslaughter in drug deal death
- Dalton man dead from gunshot to the head, investigation continues
- Dalton man sentenced to 20 years in prison for sexual exploitation of children
- Area Arrests for March 6
- Three new coronavirus cases in Georgia
- Area Arrests for March 3
- Area Arrests for March 5
- Area Arrests for March 4
- Area Arrests for March 7
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.