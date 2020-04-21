Contributed photo

This past holiday season, the Carpet Capital Association of Realtors (CCAR) Community Service Committee held a toy drive for the children of Whitfield and Murray counties. CCAR reached out to the community, placing collection boxes in real estate brokerages and local businesses. The community responded by donating hundreds of toys, books and stuffed animals for boys and girls who otherwise would have gone without during the holidays. Donations were divided between to Murray County Community Christmas and the Salvation Army in Dalton. Front row, from left, are Pat Thompson and Stacy Hall with the Salvation Army. Back row, Belinda Hurt (CCAR Community Service Committee chair); Dave Robinson (holding Bosco); and Mary Weaver.