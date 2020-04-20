Turner joins Hamilton's Peeples Cancer Institute

Dr. Eric Turner says he approaches patient care with the philosophy of hope and compassion.
“It is important to me that patients understand their condition and the treatment approach,” he said. “And, it is important for me, as the health care provider, to try to understand the patient’s perspective. I want to take care of a patient the same as I would want my family member treated.”
Turner joins Peeples Cancer Institute as medical director and medical oncologist. He specializes in adult cancer and hematology disorders.
Board certified in medical oncology, Turner completed his internal medicine residency at the University of Virginia Health Systems in Charlottesville and his medical oncology/hematology fellowship training at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine in Chapel Hill. Turner practiced medical oncology in Calhoun for 15 years before Joining Hamilton.
“I chose health care as a profession because it allows me to make a difference in people’s lives,” he said. “Health care, especially medical oncology, allows me to fuse my scientific interest with my clinical interest. After many years of research experience, I decided that I would like to take that knowledge and experience into the exam room and apply it towards treating cancer patients.”
Turner enjoys exercising and is a classic car enthusiast, especially 1960s muscle cars. His family enjoys playing tennis together, eating together — at home and at restaurants — and traveling.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.