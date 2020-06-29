U.S. first lady offering art opportunity for students in grades 3-12

The U.S. Office of the First Lady has announced an art opportunity for students in grades 3-12 titled Building the Movement: America’s Youth Celebrate 100 Years of Women’s Suffrage. Submissions will culminate in an exhibit honoring the centennial anniversary of the ratification of the 19th amendment, which gave American women the right to vote.
Information on submitting artwork is available at https://tinyurl.com/y8udkfmk.
To submit your artwork at the state level, after submitting through the process outlined above, email a clear photo of your child’s artwork (cellphone quality is acceptable) along with your child’s name, grade for the 2020-21 school year, school district and school to mfrick@doe.k12.ga.us. These state-level entries may still be submitted after the national deadline has closed.
Please note that the Office of the First Lady submission guidelines ask parents and guardians to upload a photo of their child’s artwork, and to later send the original artwork via mail if selected as a winner. State selections will be based on photos only.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.