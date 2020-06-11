Wanda Bowman awarded 'Yard of the Month'

The home of Wanda Bowman of Willowpark Road was selected as Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful's Yard of the Month for June. Bowman has been working on her yard for years. She has created a haven in her back yard full of colorful hydrangeas, greenery and even a vegetable garden. One yard is chosen each month by the Beautification Committee to bring attention to exceptional yards in Dalton and Whitfield County. The winners receive a yard sign to display for that month and a $50 gift card supplied by Fiddleheads Garden Center in Dalton. To nominate a yard, visit keepdaltonwhitfieldbeautiful.org or email ahartline@dwswa.org.