What's happening at the Guild?

The Creative Arts Guild reports that its first two weeks after reopening have been successful.
The Guild continues to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic closely but is now happily conducting in-person dance and gymnastics classes and music lessons every day, with the utmost regard for the health and safety of students and staff. Taking forehead temperatures, using hand sanitizer and masks, social distancing and other procedures are being carefully followed to make sure everyone feels comfortable coming into Guild facilities.
During the past week, in the spirit of a cautious but hopeful beginning of a return to normal, the Guild Dance Department conducted a summer dance intensive for Ballet Dalton (the dance program’s formal dance company). Guest instructor Lonnie Davis worked with the senior company while Guild faculty member Rosalyn Zock worked with the junior company.
Modern, ballet and jazz technique classes were held each morning, and specific dance numbers for the November production of "The Snow Queen" and the 2021 recital were choreographed and set during the week. Dance Director Jessie Fincher described the intensive: “We had 24 students participate in this wonderful training week and, despite the logistical challenge of social distancing, the students worked hard and learned so much from Lonnie and Rosalyn’s tutelage. I am so amazed and proud of all these talented and motivated young dancers.”
The Guild is also continuing to provide online art content such as daily instructional and inspirational videos (Noon Arts) that can be accessed through its Facebook page each weekday at noon. Instructors have been teaching via teleconference, and many have added prerecorded classes to YouTube for students to continue their arts education at home. A popular offering during the shutdown and still being presented are Chef Jasa Joseph’s Culinary Arts classes.
And each summer the Guild offers fun camps for kids and teens and this year, despite the unusual circumstances, there are some great ones lined up for July.
All online content as well as current on-site classes and lessons can be found on the Guild's website, www.creativeartsguild.org. The Guild has also compiled an incredible list of online arts resources collected from the worldwide arts community that can be accessed at http://www.creativeartsguild.org/latest-stories/digital-arts-resources.
