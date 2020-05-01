This past Sunday, Whitfield Baptist Church had its first drive-in service after broadcasting for the past six weeks via Facebook and YouTube. The pastor, Wayne Cofield, said the service went very well. The service was transmitted via an FM transmitter to radios in vehicles, and also loudspeakers were used. Cofield said everyone seemed to enjoy at least seeing each other. "I'm thankful for our media ministry that has kept our congregation in touch since our last service that we had the privilege of worshipping together on March 15," he said. Whitfield Baptist Church is at 2134 Dug Gap Road and church leaders will decide if the congregation will meet inside with social distancing this Sunday or have another drive-in service.
