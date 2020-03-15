Good communication skills are essential for creating positive relationships. Studies show that "communication" is one of the top five skills valued by employers when interviewing potential employees. Being clear, concise and focused conveys self-confidence and poise in the workplace.
Whitfield County 4-H'ers recently took advantage of an opportunity to practice their communication skills and presented their hard work at two annual 4-H Northwest District Project Achievement competitions.
Eighty-four 4th-6th-graders competed at Georgia Highlands College in Rome, and 17 7th-12th-graders competed at the Rock Eagle 4-H Center in Eatonton. Participation for both events increased from previous years.
Listed below are the Whitfield County 4-H representatives and their schools at Georgia Highlands College.
• Beaverdale: Aaron Bennett, Chloe Branson, Crystal Burch, Bristin Davis, Madalyn Jones, Kyleigh Peek, Bailey Skidmore, Sawyer Sneed.
• Blue Ridge: Mayra Villalobos.
• Brookwood: Leola Bethel, Ava Calfee, Knox Carpenter, Kaylen Chitwood, Andrea Cortez, Claire Hastings, Sam Hodges, Jack Houston, Joy Lin, Jack Mcinnish, Ayyan Mutahir, Dalila Perkins, Mohsen Radwan, Georgiana Richmond, Lottie Skaare.
• Cedar Ridge: Marleny Chacon, Fernando Flores-Lopez, Chloe Kelly, Kinsley Locke, Angel Martinez, Gabriela Mojica-Nava, Ariana Pimentel, Lesly Saldana, Lesly Segura, Dalilah Triana, Nancy Vega.
• Christian Heritage: Isabella Pennel, Donovan Shirley.
• City Park: Audrey Asbell, Cesar Hernandez, Sadie Hernandez, Isabel Perez.
• Cohutta: Aubree Bradley, Ally Jo Cook, Claire Tyra.
• Dawnville: Emery Belk, Leonardo Habana, Charlotte Harrison, Naima Mendiola, Hllyandra Ortiz, Kaylee Ramirez, Johan Reyes, Allison Rodriguez, Abigail Short, Allison Torres, Ailyn Vara.
• Eastbrook Middle: Caroline Harnois, Emily Smith.
• Eastside: Ella McMillan, Susana Cruz, Camila Mendez Perez.
• Ooltewah (Tennessee): Anna Kate McKissick.
• Park Creek: Marvin Nuñez, Arlahette "Camila" Rios, Leah Trejo.
• Roan: Jeremy Diaz, Rihanna Gonzalez, Alexis Mendez, Monica Velasquez, Julia Vidalez.
• Tunnel Hill: Stephen Abrams, Katherine Cabrera, Caroline Gee, Corinthia Hinch.
• Westside: Jadie Brown, Abraham Hurd, Brandon Pearce, Sydney Souther, Teagan Voyles.
• Westwood: Sydney Brown, McKinley Cooper, Alex Hefner, Enrique Paniagua, Brennan Shinabarger, Eva Talbot.
