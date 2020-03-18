Whitfield County Republican Party Convention still set for Saturday; will be scaled-down, business done by email

Editor's note: In an effort to keep the community updated on news about the new coronavirus (COVID-19), articles posted to our website under "Breaking News" are available to everyone for free, whether or not you're a subscriber. We encourage you to support us by subscribing to the Daily Citizen-News or by buying a copy of the newspaper at a local store or newspaper box.
The Whitfield County Republican Party Convention scheduled for Saturday will still go on, but the event will be scaled down and most business will be done by email, said local party chairman Dianne Putnam.
These changes are to comply with the national emergency called for by President Donald Trump and the public health state of emergency called for by Gov. Brian Kemp due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19), Putnam said.
The convention is held to elect delegates and alternates to the Congressional District Convention and State Convention for the purpose of selecting delegates to the Republican National Convention. The event convenes at 10 a.m. at City of Refuge, 416 S. Glenwood Ave.
Requests to be a delegate to the district or state conventions should be emailed to whitfieldgop@gmail.com. Delegates and alternates are required to pay a fee, which is to cover the cost of the county convention. For more information, call or text Putnam at (706) 217-5929.
