Whitfield deputy named state American Legion Law Enforcement Officer of the Year

Whitfield County Sheriff's Office Deputy Jeff Diak, fifth from left, received the Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Award 2019-20 from the Georgia American Legion on Feb. 27. Diak, who donated a kidney to fellow Deputy David Headrick in 2019, will now advance to the Southeastern Region competition, where a selection committee will choose the nominee to advance to the National Conference this summer in Louisville, Kentucky. Attending the awards ceremony were, from left, Headrick, Capt. Clay Pangle, Brittney and Chloe Diak, Jeff Diak, Sheriff Scott Chitwood and American Legion Post 112 Commander Lee Oliver.