Whitfield deputy named state American Legion Law Enforcement Officer of the Year
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Raymond Russell Ramsey, Jr. age 83 of Rocky Face, passed away Wednesday, February 27th 2020 at his home.
George Anthony Hair, age 58, of the Dawnville Community, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at his residence. He was the son of the late George and Lucille Whaley Hair. He was a member of Dawnville United Methodist Church and loved helping others. He is survived by his sons, Cody Hair and …
Laurie Jones White, 69, of Dalton passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Survivors and arrangements will be announced by Love Funeral Home, 706-278-3313.
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATED: Officials: 2 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Georgia
- Woman sentenced to 12 years in prison for voluntary manslaughter in drug deal death
- Dalton man dead from gunshot to the head, investigation continues
- State patrol concludes investigation into wreck that caused death of a 7-year-old
- Area Arrests for March 1
- Area Arrests for Feb. 29
- Area Arrests for March 3
- Crandall man convicted of rape, faces 25 years or more in prison
- Area Arrests for Feb. 28
- Area Arrests for March 4
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.