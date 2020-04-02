WoodSongs Dalton offersfree streaming concerts

The WoodSongs Dalton 2020 concert series is working with regional and national musical artists to produce QuaranTunes @ Noon, a livestreaming performance via the WoodSongs Dalton Facebook page. The second concert begins at noon on Friday featuring Micahlan Boney.
The first concert featured two-time Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Becky Buller and there were 3,500 views. The performance remains available for those who were unable to tune in live.
Other performers scheduled for April are Kathy Reed on the 10th, Valerie Smith on April 17 and Earl Brackin performing on April 24.
The concerts can be accessed at https://www.facebook.com/woodsongs daltonconcerts/ at noon on Fridays during April. The concert series, now in its tenth year, has provided the north Georgia area with family-friendly music while benefiting local nonprofits.
Proceeds from the concert will benefit the DEO Clinic, a 501(c)(3) that provides medical care to low-income uninsured individuals. Proceeds up to $1,000 will be matched by an anonymous donor. Donations to the DEO Clinic can be made online at www.deoclinic.org or mailed to the DEO Clinic at P.O. Box 814, Dalton, GA 30722.
The concert series is sponsored in part by the Dalton Convention & Visitors Bureau, Friends of WoodSongs and numerous local businesses.
