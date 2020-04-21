Zhang joins Hamilton's Peeples Cancer Institute

Dr. Qin Zhang says being a medical oncologist was an easy decision for her.
“Aside from the disease biology being of great interest to me from an academic research standpoint, I felt drawn to the patient population,” she said. “My patients come from all walks of life, each with different experiences and cultures that influence their decision regarding disease management. The collaborative relationship that forms between my patients and me is indescribable.”
Zhang said she chose health care because she believes nothing is more important than a person’s health.
Zhang, a board certified medical oncologist, has joined Peeples Cancer Institute. She specializes in adult cancer and hematology disorders.
“I realize that for a patient, visiting my office to discuss a new diagnosis of cancer is the last place he or she would want to be,” said Zhang. “I make it a priority to identify each patient’s specific source of suffering during the very first clinic visit. This may be anxiety, depression, pain, anger or feeling of isolation. I’ve found that only then can we engage in productive discussion regarding management. Earning the trust and confidence of a patient is key in delivering effective health care.”
Zhang completed medical training at the University of Alabama School of Medicine in Birmingham, and her medical oncology/hematology fellowship training at the University of Chicago. Before joining Hamilton, Zhang practiced medical oncology for several years and served in a leadership role as a medical director.
She said her family loves to hike and be outdoors. She has invested a significant amount of time in oil painting and Chinese calligraphy.
“This art form is extremely challenging in that it requires strict discipline and guidelines, yet demands individualized expression and decisions in each piece — much like the art of medical oncology,” she said.
