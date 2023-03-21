It’s his destination after graduation that has earned Christian Heritage School senior soccer standout Peter Pridgen his newest nickname, but Pridgen and the Lions still have some history they want to make before “D1 Pete” heads off to play for Winthrop University next year.
Pridgen made the type of soccer growth that got him noticed by an NCAA Division I program, and, led by Pridgen and a strong group of seniors, the Lion soccer program has made that growth as well.
Last week, Christian Heritage clinched an area/region championship for the first time since the school started competing in the Georgia High School Association. After playing out the remainder of the regular season and sitting through a first-round bye in the Class A Division II playoffs, the Lions hope they can become the latest school from Whitfield County to win a soccer state championship.
“I think we really found our chemistry with this senior class,” Pridgen said. “With the brotherhood that we have now, we know that every game that we go to we want to play as hard as we can. We feel like it’s only up from here, no down.”
Peter is one of a group of nine seniors that have led Christian Heritage to what is already its best season in school history.
The group was bolstered by the additions of Ivan Agua, Emanuel Cira and Elliott Forsman via transfer, but the 2023 class with Pridgen as the nucleus has led the growing program at Christian Heritage under coach Rachel Boyd.
A 4-9-1 finish in 2021 progressed to an 8-6 finish last season and a state playoff appearance. The Lions are 8-1-3 this season, with the lone loss coming against Coahulla Creek and two of the ties coming against teams that played for a state title last season in Dalton Academy and Northwest Whitfield.
Agua, Pridgen and captain Marco Arostegui provide a skilled group of attackers, and a high-powered attack extends to Cira and Forsman. Levi Bishop, Daniel Geil, Pierce Proctor and Noah Simpson help anchor a defense that allowed zero goals in three Area 4-A Division II games.
“They have laid a foundation. We didn’t really have a soccer culture at CHS, and we have that now,” Boyd said. “I firmly believe that we have what it takes to get to the state championship. I believe that we could go all the way this season.”
Leading the way for that potential run would likely be the future Winthrop Eagle.
“He’s got such a fun-loving attitude,” Boyd said of Pridgen. “He gets along with everybody and loves playing around, but also knows when to take things seriously.”
The left-footed Pridgen plays the role of a false nine for Christian Heritage.
“He drops back a little more than a regular striker would to be more a part of the play,” Boyd explained. “He’s become a very unselfish player, and he really looks to set his teammates up to score from that position.”
Pridgen said he had built-in chemistry with Arostegui from the pair’s time playing together for local youth soccer organization North Georgia Soccer Academy. Agua, who transferred in from Sonoraville before this season, joined a front line than pinpoints passes to each other for easy looks at the goal.
“He’s a really great playmaker,” Boyd said of Pridgen. “He’s really versatile. I can put him anywhere on the field and I know he’ll be successful.”
Case in point, Pridgen lines up at a completely different position for the Lions than he does in club ball and than the position he’ll play in college.
Pridgen’s more at home as a defender and playmaker from left back, but his goal-scoring skill is what’s paying off for this year’s Lions team.
“I have an entirely different team than he’s going to play for club or in college. I put him on the back line the other day, and he’s a perfect fit there, but I need someone who’s going to have more of an attack mindset with the guys that I have right now,” Boyd said. “Because of that, I feel like he’s going to be even more of an impact player at the next level than he is here with me. Really I think that’s his sweet spot is that left back position.”
Pridgen, who has played under coach Kerem Daser at North Georgia Soccer Academy since 2016, credits connections made through the man known to locals as “Coach K” in helping to land him in front of the evaluating eyes of Winthrop head coach Daniel Ridenhour. Daser is the former head soccer coach at both Dalton State College and Georgia State University, and Ridenhour was an assistant under Daser at Georgia State.
“He introduced me to the head coach from Winthrop,” Pridgen said. “He and Coach K are very good friends. We had ID camps over the summer, and (Ridenhour) was coaching us, and I did very well.”
Pridgen at one point had committed to play for Division III Oglethorpe University, but the opportunity to play at a higher level at a school that had his chosen major of physical therapy won Pridgen over to the Rock Hill, South Carolina, school.
“It was life-changing when he gave me a call,” Pridgen said. “It’s like a dream school, and I’m very excited to head there.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.