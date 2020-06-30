Dalton, GA (30720)

Today

Thunderstorms, accompanied by locally heavy rainfall at times. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 86F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.