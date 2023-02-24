TUNNEL HILL — With 5.8 seconds left in Friday’s Class 4A second round game, the game rested squarely on the shoulders of Northwest Whitfield High School sophomore Kennedy Baker.
The Lady Bruins couldn’t ask for a better situation.
Baker hit a pair of free throws to lift Northwest (19-10) over Westminster (22-7) 56-54 Friday night and send the Lady Bruins to the Elite 8 for a second straight year.
Westminster quickly got the ball down the floor and got a shot off, but the predominantly blue and orange crowd roared as students stormed the floor when it missed.
“I was a little shaky,” Baker said. “But I just stepped in and told myself ‘I got it.’ and I got it.”
The winning shotsBaker, clutch. pic.twitter.com/7v66D3DwGc— Daniel Mayes (@ByDanielMayes) February 25, 2023
Baker finished with a team-high 18 points as Northwest Whitfield punched its ticket to the Sweet 16 for the eighth consecutive year on Tuesday. Now the Lady Bruins make a second straight appearance in the Elite 8. Northwest hosts Region 1-4A champion Hardaway, which defeated Fayette County 60-30 in the second round, on Tuesday or Wednesday.
“That’s huge for her to just go in there and make those,” Northwest head coach Bob Williams said. “It could have gone either way. It’s just about them making plays, and they did tonight when they had to.”
Baker’s climactic free throws were the final stages of a whirlwind last few minutes.
After a Beckley Manning 3-pointer with 3:27 to go, Northwest led 51-44 over Westminster, which came in ranked seventh in the state and reached the semifinals in Class 3A last season.
A quick pair of steals from the long, rangy Wildcat squad had the score down to 51-48 with 1:30 to go.
Baker, just like she did in the final seconds, calmly drilled two free throws to put the Lady Bruins in front 53-48, but more quick baskets for the suddenly red-hot visitors from Atlanta made it 53-50, then 53-52.
Northwest’s Callie White made one out of two at the line with a few seconds left, and Westminster’s Courtney Ogden was fouled in the frontcourt with 8.7 seconds to play.
Before Baker played the hero, Ogden did, knotting the game at 54.
Once Northwest inbounded the ball and got it to Baker, a Westminster player appeared to foul Baker intentionally.
The green-clad Wildcat players sank to the ground when the whistle sounded, and Baker took advantage for the win.
The final flurry wasn’t much of a change of pace from a game that was consistently played at a high level.
“They were just so tall,” Baker said. “They were tall and quick, and we weren’t used to seeing that a lot in our region.
Ogden, standing at 6-foot-1-inch, terrorized Northwest at times down low, but foul trouble held her out of the game some late. The Wildcats played a full-court press defense, and lanky guard Stella Chartrand was able to create a few easy baskets early by snatching low Northwest passes.
Chartrand scored 25, and Ogden scored 21. No other Westminster player had more than four points.
“It was such a fight all night, because they had such a great team,” Williams said. “Those two individual players are so tough, and that was our whole game plan to slow them down, but man were they hard to guard.”
But, Northwest adjusted.
The Lady Bruins trailed 19-15 after the first quarter and 35-32 at halftime, and some hot shooting, especially from Baker’s sophomore running mate Sloan Pender, kept Northwest close.
Pender had three of Northwest’s six 3-pointers in the first half and headed into the locker room with 10, then pulled off three slick drives to get the Lady Bruins started in the third quarter. Pender finished with 16 points.
Northwest led 44-43 entering the fourth quarter, and, with both offenses stalling early in the final period, Baker went to work.
She forced contact and earned trips to the free throw line to help Northwest push in front of Westminster as the Lady Bruins held them to one point through the first five minutes of the fourth. Baker finished with eight points in the final period, all at the free throw line.
Northwest, which played last season’s state quarterfinal game on the road, has the benefit of hosting, and playing in front of another likely raucous home crowd, this time. Northwest and Hardaway are both No. 1 seeds, but thanks to the Georgia High School Association’s universal coin flip, Northwest hosts by being on top in the playoff bracket. The last time Northwest advanced further than the Elite 8 was a run to the state finals in 2010.
Northwest makes a return trip to the state quarterfinals despite losing seven seniors from last year’s team. The Lady Bruins came into the Region 7-4A tournament as the third seed, won that, and have now won two home playoff games.
“It’s unbelievable what they’ve done,” Williams said. “It was almost a whole new team. I’m so proud of them.”
