The Emery Center will participate in Super Museum Sunday on Feb. 5 from 1 to 4 p.m. The statewide event is sponsored by the Georgia History Festival, a project of the Georgia Historical Society.
Along with a variety of historical artifacts, The Emery Center will share a recent donation of vintage dolls and a mural of "The Great Migration." Members of the Emery Center board will give tours of the former Emery Street School. Admission is free.
