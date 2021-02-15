In this undated photo made available by Lori Alhadeff, her daughter Alyssa, right, sits at a table with her best friend Abby Price. Alyssa was killed in the 2018 Valentine's Day massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. Abby's family moved to North Carolina for her junior year hoping for a fresh start. She was terrified of a new school, forging new friendships and then COVID hit, marring the rest of her high school experience. (Lori Alhadeff via AP)