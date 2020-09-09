A Texas man accused of shooting a Whitfield County Sheriff's Office Deputy on Sunday night was hauling explosives, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
In a tweet, the GBI said that after receiving a warrant, it searched a utility trailer being pulled by Dalton Lee Potter at the time he was stopped by Deputy Darrell Hackney.
"Explosives were found in the trailer that will be destroyed by the GBI Bomb Disposal Unit," the tweet said.
The Whitfield County Sheriff's Office continued to search Wednesday for Potter, according to Sheriff Scott Chitwood.
"There are no new developments," he said. "We are still on the lookout for the shooter. We are still in the immediate area, the Carbondale section of the county. We are still looking, on foot and in cars."
Potter, 29, is considered "armed and dangerous."
A second suspect in the shooting, Jonathan Hosmer, 47, was arrested Monday.
Hosmer is charged with felony theft by bringing stolen property into the state, possession of meth, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is in the Whitfield County jail.
Preliminary information indicates that Potter was driving a white Chevrolet Tahoe pulling a stolen utility trailer, according to the GBI, which the sheriff's office asked to investigate the officer-involved shooting. During the traffic stop of Potter at 11:40 p.m, he fired numerous gunshots at Hackney from inside his vehicle.
Hackney was struck by gunfire, but his ballistic vest prevented serious injury.
Hackney and responding Whitfield County Deputy Adrian Gomez returned fire, but Potter escaped, driving south on I-75. Potter wrecked the truck, and the stolen trailer was located on I-75 South near the Whitfield/Gordon county line and the West Nance Springs Road overpass.
Potter escaped into the woods on foot and has not been captured. A “Blue Alert” has been issued for Potter’s capture. He faces a charge of aggravated assault.
Hosmer was found in the woods off of Henry Owens Road near the crash site.
Chitwood said Hackney was taken to Hamilton Medical Center as a precaution but he was released. The deputy had bruising and blistering on his lower right rib cage, Chitwood said.
"He's fine," Chitwood said. "This is his off week on rotation. As of right now, he is scheduled to come back and work next week."
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Potter is asked to call the Whitfield County 911 Center or the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office at (706) 370-4900. Law enforcement officials say not to approach or try to apprehend him.
The GBI will continue its independent investigation.
