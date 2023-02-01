Dalton, GA (30720)

Today

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low around 40F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low around 40F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.