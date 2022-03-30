Georgia Quilts of Valor and the Southeastern Quilt and Textile Museum have joined forces for an exhibit at the museum from June 30 through Aug. 27 to honor Georgia veterans.
Quilts of Valor Foundation (QOV) is a national nonprofit organization founded in 2003. The mission of QOV is to cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor. Quilts of Valor (QOV) is made up of volunteer sew groups in all 50 states. They gather to design, cut, piece and sew the fabrics that will make up the quilts that are awarded. As of March 6, the organization has awarded over 298,329 quilts across the nation.
The QOV Country Squares group in Summerville is made up of fabric artists from Chattooga, Gordon and Whitfield counties and is the host group helping to coordinate the donation of quilts from the various QOV sew groups around the state. The Northwest Georgia QOV District Coordinator Janice Wilmot, a member of the group, will head up the process of looking at outstanding nominations for QOV awards for veterans in the surrounding areas beginning with the oldest requests. These veterans will receive the quilts at the end of the exhibit on Aug. 27.
The Southeastern Quilt and Textile Museum is at 306 Bradley St. Suite C in Carrollton. It opened on Sept. 15, 2012, in a portion of a remodeled historic cotton warehouse in Carrollton’s historic district. The museum is a not-for-profit organization committed to education and presentation of quilts and textiles. The museum collects, exhibits, preserves, promotes and interprets the heritage, art and production of quilting and textiles in the Southeastern United States.
The idea for this exhibit started back in 2019 when then-Georgia QOV state coordinator Sandy Yarborough initiated the discussion with JoAnna Browning, director of operations of the museum. The plan was to have the display in the summer of 2020. Due to COVID-19, those plans never materialized. In December 2021 the members of the QOV Country Squares group took a trip to the museum and talks of the exhibit started to take hold again and once approved by the board and dates selected things have started to move forward.
The Museum has 1,220 square feet of gallery space, 400 square feet of classroom/library space and a 170-square-foot museum store. There will be 14 quilts on display along with one Quilt of Valor displayed at Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton.
The official website for Quilts of Valor is www.QOVF.org. The nomination process for requesting a Quilt of Valor for a family member or friend who has been touched by war is on the website under "Nominations and Awards" and then “Nominate a Service Member or Living Veteran.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.