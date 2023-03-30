ATLANTA — The Georgia Supreme Court heard arguments Wednesday in a case where plaintiffs are seeking to void Georgia’s “Life Act,” a 2019 bill prohibiting abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected.
Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney ruled in November that it was unconstitutional for governments to ban abortions pre-viability before the U.S. Supreme Court’s June 2021 decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization to overturn Roe v. Wade.
But the state has appealed McBurney's decision to Georgia’s highest court, claiming that the June 2021 federal court decision applies retroactively to the Life Act, passed through HB 481.
"We don’t deny that for almost 50 years, federal courts were adjoining state statutes on the basis of Roe and Casey. They clearly had strong import as a practical matter," said State Solicitor General Stephen Petrany during oral arguments March 27. "But when the Supreme Court overrules that in Dobbs, what it said and it was explicit about this, is that Roe and Casey were always wrong. And so the federal condition has to be understood."
Petrany said when the court changes its interpretation of the Constitution, it does not change the constitution, but is simple correcting a Court mistake.
“Every single member of this court could disagree with Dobbs," he said. "The point is that it is in fact the controlling decision and because it’s the controlling decision, it’s the controlling interpretation of the federal constitution going back to 1868 when the Fourteenth Amendment was passed."
However, Julia Stone — attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union, one of the plaintiffs which filed the challenge to the Georgia law — argued that because of the Supreme Court’s 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade recognizing the constitutional right to liberty and personal privacy, the 2019 Georgia law would be subject to that supreme court decision at the time of passage.
“The Supreme Court has also made clear that when it issues an opinion, it creates the binding that binds courts through the ‘void ab initio’ clause and binds the legislature here until that rule is changed,” Stone argued. “And for 50 years, the rule was that states could not ban abortions before the point of viability. And when the (Georgia) General Assembly passed HB 481 and sought to ban abortions four months before that point — that had been perfectly clear for 50 years — they directly conflicted with that precedent.”
The Georgia Supreme Court has allowed Georgia’s law banning abortions most abortions past six weeks of pregnancy to be in affect while they make a determination into the validity of the law. They are expected to deliver a decision in the coming months.
The Georgia law provides exceptions for medical emergencies, up to 20 weeks for rape and incest, if a police report is filed. Total abortion bans are in affect in Alabama, Tennessee and Mississippi with exceptions for medical emergencies. It allows court action against physicians who violate the law.
At the press conference, abortion advocates discussed the challenges women in need of abortions now face having to spend money or take tie off to travel out of state for time-sensitive health care.
"Every day they are being denied access to health care and being forced to grapple with intersecting impacts, while living in a state with one of the highest maternal mortality rates, and higher even for us as Black women," said Monica Simpson, executive director of SisterSong Women of Color Reproductive Justice Collective, also a plaintiff in the case. "It is cruel how long the people of Georgia have gone without care while this ban has been tied up in the courts... Abortion bans and limits to health care access disproportionately affect low-income, Black and LGBTQ+ communities who already struggle to navigate a health care system not made for them."
Stone said in a press conference following the hearing that if the court decision does not support plaintiff's "void ab initio" or void from the beginning arguments, plaintiffs will pursue other court challenges to the Georgia law.
"We will be back in the Superior Court to decide whether there is a right to privacy under the Georgia Constitution — which there is — and whether that right to privacy encompasses abortion," Stone said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.