More than 100 Girl Scouts from the Dalton area visited Heritage Point Regional Park on Sept. 17 to take part in the Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta “Dalton Badge Frenzy.” The free event helped kick off the new Girl Scout year and allowed girls to interact with members of their community in a meaningful way.
During the Dalton Badge Frenzy, Daisy, Brownie and Junior Girl Scouts (grades K-5) chose from four proficiency badge topics including art, first aid and animal habitats. With assistance from community partners such as The American Red Cross, Dalton State College and Atlanta Rescue Dog Café, they joined in on a series of age-appropriate activities for each badge. Girls also learned about the city of Dalton through a scavenger hunt-style game. The questions were:
• Dalton is known for what industry?
• What county is Dalton in?
• What was Dalton originally named?
• What is the name of the park we are in today?
• How many people live in Dalton?
• Dalton is in the foothills of which mountains?
In addition to having fun on a late-summer Saturday, the girls learned valuable skills such as how to safely approach someone’s pet dog, what to do in the event of an emergency and yoga for fitness and wellbeing. The steps to earning a badge serve to build self-confidence, create community engagement and develop girl leadership skills.
The event was funded in part by Shaw Industries, Engineered Floors, Coldwell Banker Kinard Realty and the Community Foundation of Northwest Georgia.
Girl Scouts is currently enrolling girls and volunteers for the 2022-2023 year. Visit www.girlscoutsatl.org to learn more about the program. To be connected with a Dalton-area Girl Scout representative, email JSmith@gsgatl.org
