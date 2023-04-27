Jahmyr Gibbs is a Detroit Lion.
Gibbs, the Dalton High School graduate, was selected by the Lions with the 12th pick of the first round of the NFL Draft Thursday night.
“I feel great,” Gibbs told reporters after being drafted. “I didn’t know I was going to get picked as high as I did.”
The former Georgia Tech and Alabama Crimson Tide runner was the second running back selected, following University of Texas runner Bijan Robinson, who went off the board to the Atlanta Falcons at the eighth overall pick.
Gibbs is the first player drafted into the NFL from a Whitfield County high school in 40 years. Jim Arnold, a former Dalton punter who played collegiately at Vanderbilt, was selected in the fifth round by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 1983 draft. Arnold also spent time playing in Detroit.
Gibbs is the highest-drafted player ever from Whitfield County.
Gibbs watched the draft from a small party surrounded by family in Dalton. ESPN cameras showed the former Dalton Catamount celebrating, donning a Detroit Lions hat and hugging family members.
Gibbs, who said he was speaking to friends when he was caught off guard with the selection, said he expected to be drafted after pick 20.
Gibbs is the highest-drafted running back by the Lions since Pro Football Hall of Fame rusher Barry Sanders was taken third overall in 1989.
Gibbs joins a backfield in Detroit that includes David Montgomery and former Georgia Bulldog DeAndre Swift.
“I think it’s a great fit for me,” Gibbs said. “Whatever role they have me in, I’ll excel in that.”
Former Dalton High School head coach Matt Land said he didn’t necessarily know he was seeing a future NFL player when he first saw Gibbs play at 6-years-old, but he knew he was special.
“He was just a tremendous, tremendous athlete already,” said Land, who coached Gibbs in all four of his years at Dalton.
Land said he spoke to NFL scouts earlier this week that asked him about his former running back. Land had nothing but praise.
“He’s definitely the best athlete that I’ve been allowed and privileged to coach. He has a work ethic that is comparable or even greater than his talent,” Land said. “We knew that he was going to be special early on.”
Special became undeniable as Gibbs began hitting the field for the Catamounts. Land remembers the first time a national audience discovered the future NFL talent.
Dalton traveled to Kennesaw in 2017 to play Harrison High School, and the star-power at quarterback for Harrison led to the game being televised on ESPN2.
The national network was there to spotlight now-Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields, but Gibbs, just a sophomore, earned some attention.
“(Fields) played great, but the sophomore running back that weighed about 145 pounds at the time stole the show,” Land said.
Gibbs had 204 yards and two touchdowns in the nationally-televised game.
“The next morning, by 10 a.m., I had probably 45 text messages asking me about him,” Land said. “That’s kind of where he got on everybody’s watch list.”
Gibbs landed on plenty of college watch lists. He signed with Georgia Tech out of high school in 2020, played two years, transferred to Alabama and became a sought-after draft prospect.
A 2020 Dalton graduate, Gibbs was a two-time Dalton Daily Citizen All-Area Player of the Year for the Catamounts. In 2022 with the Crimson Tide, Gibbs recorded 926 rushing yards, seven rushing touchdowns, 444 receiving yards and three receiving scores.
Gibbs flashed at the NFL scouting combine last month, set the eighth fastest 40-yard dash time by a running back in the history of the combine at 4.36 seconds.
Arnold was the last local product before Gibbs to get drafted, but Gibbs could become one of three players from the county in the NFL at the same time next season. Kyric McGowan, a former teammate of Gibbs both at Dalton High and Georgia Tech, is a member of the Washington Commanders. Isaiah Mack, a Northwest Whitfield product, appeared last season with the Baltimore Ravens. Both McGowan and Mack went undrafted, McGowan in 2022, Mack in 2019 out of the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.