With 27 minutes to play in Tuesday’s Class 5A boys soccer playoff game, visiting Chattahoochee High School evened the score at 1-1 with Dalton.
The celebration didn’t last long.
Just two minutes later, Dalton — and Zeke Ortiz — slammed the door.
Ortiz put Dalton (17-2) back in front and Angel Salaises erased any doubt with a late goal as the Catamounts defeated Chattahoochee (7-8-3) 3-1 to move into the Class 5A Elite 8.
Dalton hosts Chamblee on Tuesday for the right to advance to the state semifinals.
Ortiz put Dalton ahead originally with a first-half goal. His two goals Tuesday put him at 35 on the season. He trails just Ramiro Huitanda, who scored 47 in a season, for most goals in a season in program history.
He got his first score off a quick corner kick. The ball was tapped into him rather than blasted towards goal, and he sent the ball in after catching the defense off guard.
The Cats led 1-0 at half, and the visitors got the opportunity to tie the game when a penalty was whistled inside the box.
Dalton keeper Israel Soria got a hand on the ensuing penalty kick, but it got through to tie the game.
Ortiz’s go-ahead goal came after he drew the Chattahoochee keeper out of the net, bounced the ball wide to get an angle and tapped home the goal.
Salaises dealt the final blow with his score with seven minutes left.
Dalton hosts a Chamblee team that finished second in Region 4-5A but defeated Greenbrier 4-1 Tuesday on the road to reach the Elite 8.
Also in the boys soccer playoffs on Tuesday:
Atlanta International 6, Dalton Academy 2
The defending state champions ran into another defending state champion in the second round.
Dalton Academy (11-4-2) won’t repeat last year’s historic run, as the Pumas fell 6-2 to Atlanta International (16-1-1) Tuesday in the second round of the Class A Division I playoffs.
Dalton Academy won the Class A Public championship in the school’s first season a year ago, and Atlanta International won Class A Private. Both now share Class A Division I.
After the teams were deadlocked at 1-1 midway through the first half, five straight goals from the visitors put the Pumas’ dreams of a repeat in jeopardy.
Dalton Academy managed a late goal but couldn’t mount a comeback.
The only loss for Atlanta International came to Paideia, which sent them to Region 6’s second seed and put them in the Puma’s path.
Atlanta International moves into the state quarterfinals on Tuesday.
Christian Heritage 10, Washington-Wilkes 0
Peter Pridgen scored three goals and assisted on three more as Christian Heritage (10-1-3) breezed past Washington-Wilkes (2-8) 10-0 to reach the quarterfinals of the Class A Division II playoffs.
The Lions host Lake Oconee Academy in the Elite 8 on Tuesday.
Both teams earned a bye out of the first round, and Christian Heritage hadn’t played since March 23, but the Lions didn’t appear rusty.
Christian Heritage reached the 10-goal lead with 22 minutes still on the clock, ending the game via mercy rule capped by a Marco Arostegui goal.
Arostegui, Emanuel Cira and Carson Russell each scored two goals. Elliott Forsman added one.
Coahulla Creek 2, West Hall 0
West Hall knocked Coahulla Creek out in the state quarterfinals last season.
The Colts knocked out West Hall to return to the Class 3A Elite 8 Tuesday night.
Coahulla Creek (16-1-2) got revenge on visiting West Hall (7-8-1), scoring a goal in each half and winning 2-0 to reach the state quarterfinals. The Colts host Peach County on Tuesday.
Saul Barcenas scored the first-half goal on an assist by Nathen Camacho. Anderson Torres put the Colts up 2-0 in the second half.
Peach County came into the playoffs as the third seed in Region 2-3A, but has won two straight road games to reach the Elite 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.