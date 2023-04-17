After an early goal from each team left Dalton High School and visiting Northview tied at 1, that stalemate held through regulation and an overtime period in Monday’s second round game in the girls Class 5A playoffs.
It even held for the first eight minutes and one second of the second extra frame.
With 1:59 left in the second overtime, the visitors from Johns Creek finally ended the scoring drought — and Dalton’s season.
The late goal, sent in by Katie Bernard from the right into the bottom left corner of the net, brought screaming celebrations from the Northview sideline. The Lady Catamounts made a push in the final seconds, but couldn’t get the answering goal that would have sent the game to a penalty kick shootout.
Northview (11-5) advances to the Elite 8 on Monday, and the season for a Dalton squad (13-6-1) that won a third consecutive region championship ends after two playoff rounds.
The overtime goal was the first goal allowed by a stout Lady Catamount defense since the 35:01 mark of the first half.
Northview’s Daina Troupe took a short, hard shot that would have been off, had it not bounced off a defending Dalton player and right back into the goal.
The early chance was one of just a handful of looks at the goal Dalton allowed Northview, the second-seeded team from Region 6-5A.
Dalton settled into the game after the early deficit, cutting off most Northview possessions before the Lady Titans could get into an attacking formation.
Then the Dalton equalizer came with 28:48 still left in the first half.
Kendra Delgado turned and fired a quick shot from about 30 yards out, getting enough on the ball to send it too high for the Northview keeper.
Dalton held the Lady Titans in check for the rest of the half, but the Lady Cats couldn’t manufacture much offense either.
The teams exchanged a few shots on goal early in the second half, but the time dwindled still with the score deadlocked.
With less than two minutes to play, Dalton came close to hitting on the goal that would have had them avoid extra time.
Melanie Arriaga streaked down the sideline and hit Issela Briceno with a perfect centering pass. Briceno, the leading goal scorer for Dalton, got a great hit on it, sending the shot to the top corner of the net. Northview’s keeper leapt and slapped the ball away.
Briceno, a Dalton senior, leaves the program as its record-holder for goals in a season with her 29 this year.
Also in girls playoff soccer on Monday:
Wesleyan 7, Coahulla Creek 0
Coahulla Creek’s run in the Class 3A playoffs was halted by Wesleyan in Norcross Monday night.
Region 7-3A champion Wesleyan (11-5-3) defeated Coahulla Creek (14-5) 7-0 Monday, ending the Lady Colts’ season in the Sweet 16.
Wesleyan moves on to play in the state quarterfinals on Monday.
A year after Coahulla Creek made the state second round for the first time in program history, the Lady Colts matched that with another run to the Sweet 16 this season.
