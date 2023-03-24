Boys
Dalton 8, Cartersville 0
For a sixth consecutive season — and a 23rd time overall — the Dalton Catamounts are region champions.
Dalton (14-2) breezed past Cartersville (5-5-2) 8-0 at home Friday night to earn the Region 7-5A title. In region play, Dalton finished 5-0 and outscored those five opponents 37-1.
Alexis Plaza got Dalton started Friday with a goal just over a minute into the game. A mishandle by the Cartersville keeper was bounced to Plaza, who buried it.
Zeke Ortiz got wide open on a corner kick to send in an easy goal and put Dalton up 2-0.
An Ortiz penalty kick got Dalton up 3-0 at halftime, and another score from the senior made it 4-0 early in the second. Ortiz finished with three goals, continuing a streak of four games with at least a hat trick.
Luis Favela scored two goals in the second, while Christofer Lopez and Diego Paez scored one apiece.
Dalton has won a region title every season since 2017. Region titles weren’t awarded in 2020, when the latter portion of the season was canceled because of COVID-19.
Dalton has won nine of a possible 10 region titles since 2013.
The Catamounts host Meadowcreek on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Dalton Academy 3, Darlington 0
Dalton Academy (8-3-2) grabbed a 3-0 win over Darlington (7-5) Friday night at home.
Jesus Arrellano, Joe Gonzalez and Eri Lopez scored. Jairo Alvarez picked up an assist.
The Pumas play Chattooga at home on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Murray County 5, Rockmart 2
Murray County (6-8) downed Rockmart (5-6) 5-2 on the road Friday night.
Murray County’s goals were scored by Francisco Perez, Yoni Bautista, Brayan Medina, Jesus Tapia and Ian Guzman.
The Indians play Gordon Central on the road Thursday at 7 p.m.
Southeast Whitfield 5, Central-Carrollton 1
Southeast Whitfield (12-2-3) shut down Central-Carrollton (7-6) 5-1 on Friday.
The Raiders led 2-1 at half and pulled away with three after the break.
The next game for Southeast is a home game against rival Dalton on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Dalton 6, Cartersville 0
For a third consecutive season, Dalton is a region champion.
The Lady Catamounts (10-5-1) needed a win over Cartersville (4-7-1) to wrap up the Region 7-5A title, and Dalton cruised to a 6-0 win.
Dalton scored three goals in each half to clinch the region title with another region contest to go. The Lady Catamounts earn a home playoff game when the Class 5A tournament starts next month.
Kendra Delgado got Dalton on the board first, and two rapid-fire goals late in the half made the score 3-0.
Issela Briceno scored, and Delgado got her second less than a minute later.
Briceno scored her second early in the second half, then assisted on a Melanie Arriaga goal with 21 minutes left. Alliyah Rosales capped the scoring with nine minutes left.
Dalton plays Cass Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at home with a chance to finish undefeated in the region.
Rockmart 2, Murray County 0
Murray County (5-8-1) fell to Rockmart (6-6) 2-0 Friday on the road.
The Lady Indians play Gordon Central on the road Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Southeast Whitfield 9, Central-Carrollton 0
Southeast Whitfield (9-2-2) got back on track after three games without a win by blistering Central-Carrollton (2-10-1) 9-0 on the road on Friday.
It was the final Region 7-4A game for the Lady Raiders, which finish third in the region and will have to travel in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs next month.
Southeast plays at College Park’s Woodward Academy on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
