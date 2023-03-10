Dalton, GA (30720)

Today

Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. High 58F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 46F. Winds NNE at less than 5 mph, becoming SE and increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.