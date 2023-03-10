Boys
Coahulla Creek 2, Bremen 0
Coahulla Creek (9-1-2) earned a 2-0 victory over Bremen (8-2-1) Friday night.
Saúl Barcenas and Nathen Camacho each scored a goal for the Colts as they moved to 3-0 in Region 6-3A play.
Coahulla Creek plays at LaFayette at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Dalton Academy 9, Dade County 0
Dalton Academy (5-3-2) downed Dade County (2-4-1) 9-0 Friday night.
Jesus Arrellano and Jo Gonzalez each scored two goals. Yunior Bautista, Christian Cuna and Brando Galindo scored one apiece.
The Pumas play Armuchee at home Wednesday at 7 p.m.
North Murray 10, Rockmart 0
Uriel Marquez became the all-time leading goal-scorer at North Murray (8-1) as the Mountaineers trounced Rockmart (3-3) 10-0 on the road Friday.
Marquez scored five goals Friday and now sits at 64 goals in his high school career. Former Mountaineer Manuel Palacio held the record previously with 63.
The Mountaineers play on the road against Model Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
Northwest Whitfield 5, Cedartown 2
Northwest Whitfield (5-4-1) shut down Cedartown (4-3-1) 5-2 at home Friday.
After taking a 1-0 lead into halftime, the Bruins scored four goals in the second half.
Hayden Adams, Adrian Capistran, Nico Cuna, Javier Plaza and Chris Tapia each scored a goal for the Bruins. Tapia picked up two assists.
Northwest hosts rival Southeast Whitfield Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Southeast Whitfield 2, Heritage 1
Southeast Whitfield (9-1-1) downed Heritage (4-3-3) 2-1 Friday night to move to 2-0 in Region 7-4A.
The Raiders play Trion at home Monday at 5:30 p.m.
Girls
Bremen 5, Coahulla Creek 1
Coahulla Creek (9-3) dropped a Region 6-3A contest to Bremen (7-5) Friday night.
Natalie Brito scored the lone goal for the Lady Colts.
Coahulla Creek plays at LaFayette Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Dade County 9, Dalton Academy 0
Dalton Academy (2-4-1) fell 9-0 in Friday’s contest with Dade County (8-2).
The Lady Pumas host Armuchee Wednesday at 5 p.m.
Dalton 9, Woodland 0
Dalton (7-3-1) piled up seven first-half goals in a 9-0 rout of Woodland (1-5-1) Friday night.
Issela Briceno had four goals and a pair of assists for the Lady Catamounts. Jasmin Moreno and Alliyah Rosales each scored two goals, and Kendra Delgado put in one.
The Lady Catamounts return to action with a home game against North Murray Monday at 5 p.m.
Northwest Whitfield 10, Cedartown 0
Northwest Whitfield (7-2) cruised to a 10-0 win over Cedartown (5-4-1) Friday night.
The Lady Bruins knocked in seven goals in the first half and ended the game via mercy rule in the second half.
Sadie Clark scored four goals, while Meryl Clark and Sofia Ortiz each scored two. Lexi Lyon scored one goal and added three assists while Yulianna Herrada had a goal and four assists.
Northwest hosts rival Southeast Whitfield Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Southeast Whitfield 3, Heritage 2
Southeast Whitfield (8-0-1) handed Heritage (7-1-2) its first loss in a 3-2 Region 7-4A win Friday.
Lesley Alanis scored two goals for the Lady Raiders, while Melissa Hernandez scored the other.
Southeast’s next game is against rival Northwest Whitfield at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in Tunnel Hill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.