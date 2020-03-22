BRUNSWICK — A project to restore a square in coastal Georgia could get two pieces of local history.
The Brunswick News reports that two marble columns from the former Oglethorpe Hotel, a downtown Brunswick landmark demolished in 1959, could be headed a a restored Wright Square.
Brunswick city officials are removing a street that was cut through the middle of Wright Square in the 1950s, making it the sixth of the city's 14 historic squares to be restored.
Brunswick City Commissioner Julie Martin said she found out about the columns from a recent Instagram post by owners of a local furniture business.
Thursday, workers for Signature Squares of Brunswick retrieved the two columns. Business owners Paula Antczak and Hondo Ritchie said they found the pillars in the front yard of a local house. Now they're likely to end up as part of a centerpiece in the square, Martin said.
Ritchie said the two columns are what remain of four that can be seen in the 1955 drama film “The View from Pompey’s Head,” scenes from which were filmed in the Oglethorpe Hotel.
“Where the other two went, who knows,” Ritchie said.
The nonprofit group is seeking donations to pay for buying the columns.
It would be the second piece of Brunswick’s architectural heritage in a city square, Martin said, after some column caps and bases and flagstones from the facade of the former National Bank of Brunswick building were used to decorate Machen Square.
