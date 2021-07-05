As condo crashed down, they escaped through smoke and ruin
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Alfredo Lopez and his wife Marian were asleep when the first thundering blast jolted them awake. Moments later, a second boom, much louder than the first, shook the bed on the sixth floor of their Miami apartment. Alfredo rushed to wake his 24-year-old son Michael, urging him to get dressed, before running to the balcony window. “All I could see was just white dust, very thick. I could barely see the balcony railing.” The lights cut out and the emergency alarm came on, warning the residents of Champlain Towers South to evacuate. Lopez thought about sneakers, but his hands were shaking so badly he knew he couldn't tie the laces and settled on sandals with straps. Marian Lopez was disoriented. The 67-year-old fumbled for shoes as her husband pressed her impatiently. The Lopez family has lived for two decades on the street side of the condo that's still partially intact. Alfredo used to joke to his wife she'd have to bury him there.
Rioters accused of erasing content from social media, phones
PHOENIX — They flaunted their participation in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol on social media and then, apparently realizing they were in legal trouble, rushed to delete evidence of it, authorities say. Now their attempts to cover up their role in the deadly siege are likely to come back to haunt them in court. An Associated Press review of court records has found that at least 49 defendants are accused of trying to erase incriminating photos, videos and texts from phones or social media accounts documenting their conduct as a pro-Donald Trump mob stormed Congress and briefly interrupted the certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s election victory. Experts say the efforts to scrub the social media accounts reveal a desperate willingness to manipulate evidence once these people realized they were in hot water. And, they say, it can serve as powerful proof of people’s consciousness of guilt and can make it harder to negotiate plea deals and seek leniency at sentencing.
Las Vegas is bouncing back, but the virus is on the rise too
LAS VEGAS — Fifteen months after the pandemic transformed Las Vegas from flamboyant spectacle to ghost town, Sin City is back. Tourists are streaming in again, gambling revenue has hit an all-time high, the Las Vegas Strip has its first new casino in a decade, and big concerts are starting at a gleaming new stadium. Plexiglass panels installed to separate gamblers at the poker and blackjack tables have largely been removed, the world-famous buffets are reopening, and nightclub dance floors are packed. Vice President Kamala Harris was to visit Saturday for what the White House is calling the “America’s Back Together” tour celebrating progress against the virus. But that progress is threatened: Nevada this week saw the highest rate of new COVID-19 cases in the country, hospitalizations are on the rise again, and the highly contagious delta variant has become the most prevalent form of the virus in the state, adding urgency to the campaign to get more people vaccinated.
