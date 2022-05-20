Ringling Bros. announces comeback tour but without animals
“The Greatest Show on Earth” is making a comeback — without animal acts — five years after shutting down its three-ring circus. Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey announced Wednesday that their show will go on in September 2023. It will be interactive, featuring audience engagement, and celebrate performers from around the world, displaying what it calls “incredible feats that push the limits of human potential.” The Florida-based company says it is conducting a global talent search, with rehearsals beginning next month for a tour next year that will visit more than 50 cities in North America.
Shooting leaves neighborhood without a grocery storeBUFFALO, N.Y. — Tops Friendly Market was more than a place to buy groceries. As the only supermarket for miles, it became a sort of community hub on Buffalo’s East Side — where you chatted with neighbors and caught up on people’s lives. “It’s where we go to buy bread and stay for 15, 20 minutes because if you just go in for a loaf of bread, you’re going to find four or five people you know, we’re going to have a couple of conversations before you leave,” said Buffalo City Councilman Ulysees O. Wingo, who represents the struggling Black neighborhood, where he grew up. “You just feel good because this is your store.” Now residents are grieving the deaths of 10 Black people at the hands of an 18-year-old white man who drove three hours to carry out a racist, livestreamed shooting rampage in the crowded supermarket on Saturday. They’re also grappling with being targeted in a place that has been so vital to the community. Before Tops opened on the East Side in 2003, residents had to travel to other communities to buy nutritious food or settle for snacks and higher-priced staples like milk and eggs from corner stores and gas stations. The fact that there are no other options lays bare the racial and economic divide that existed in Buffalo long before the shooting, residents say.
Green options transforming a wedding industry prone to waste
Brides and grooms who want more sustainable options for their weddings are transforming an industry traditionally fraught with waste. The wedding resource The Knot estimates that more than two-thirds of about 15,000 site users did or planned to incorporate eco-conscious touches. And The Knot said those couples think vendors should be more proactive in leading the way. On Pinterest, searches for thrifted weddings have tripled, according to the site’s 2022 wedding trends report. The online resale giant Poshmark said demand for secondhand wedding dresses is at an all-time high, especially for those costing $500 or more.
